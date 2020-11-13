Last updated on .From the section African

Ahmad took over at Caf in March 2017, replacing Issa Hayatou

Madagascar's Ahmad has temporarily relinquished control of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency citing health reasons, two days after leaving hospital with coronavirus.

Caf's first vice-president Omari Constant will take charge until the end of November as the 60-year-old continues his recovery.

Earlier this week, doctors in the Egyptian capital Cairo prescribed at least 20 days' rest for the Fifa vice-president.

"This unavailability temporarily makes it impossible to conduct the normal duties linked to a function which requires good health," a Caf statement external-link read.

"In this situation, the first vice-president Omari Constant will take the interim lead of the Caf executive until 30 November."

Ahmad was released from hospital on Wednesday after 12 days in isolation, a period in which he was still nominally in charge of African football's ruling body.

The Malagasy is currently awaiting the outcome of a Fifa ethics case, with a verdict expected from the end of next week onwards.

BBC Sport Africa understands that he has been found to have breached various codes of Fifa's ethics, with any potential ban likely to rule out his changes of standing for re-election.

On 28 October, to days before testing positive for Covid-19, Ahmad - who has strenuously denied wrongdoing in the past - announced his bid for a second term ahead of March's presidential elections.

Fifa's decision is expected towards the end of this month, possibly before Ahmad has a chance to return to lead the organisation he has presided over since 2017.