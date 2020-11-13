Hearts are the only side so far to have secured passage from the group stage

The final weekend of the League Cup group stage is upon us and there are plenty of teams vying for a spot in the last-16.

So who needs what to qualify for Sunday's draw? We'll tell you all you need to know.

Who's already in the last 16?

The top four from last season's Scottish Premiership got the usual bye to the knockout round, so Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen are already in the hat.

on Tuesday Hearts booked their spot by beating East Fife 3-2 to make it four wins from four in Group A. That also means they will be seeded in the draw as one of the four group winners with the best records.

Seven more group winners and the four best runners-up will join them in the knockout stages.

Who is still in contention?

All the other sections are undecided heading into the final weekend, but some look more open than others.

With Hearts already through from Group A, Raith Rovers are the only ones with a chance of joining them, but they must beat Cowdenbeath convincingly to give themselves a chance.

Hibernian and Dundee complete the fixtures on Sunday having both won their first three games to sit level on nine points in Group B, with the Tayside side ahead on goal difference. Even second spot in this group will almost certainly be enough to qualify, so defeat is not necessarily a disaster.

All eyes are drawn to Balmoor in Group C, where League One side Peterhead and top-flight St Johnstone battle it out for top spot. Dundee United currently lead the section on eight points, level with Peterhead and one ahead of St Johnstone, but they have played all their matches.

If it is a draw at Balmoor, then United will definitely miss out and the winner of the resulting penalty shootout between Peterhead and St Johnstone will top the group. Second place in this group could still be enough for a runners-up spot.

A win for Ross County at home to League Two's Stirling Albion will guarantee first place in Group D and a draw should still be enough, with nine points likely to at least send them through as one of the best second-placed sides.

If they slip up, Arbroath or Elgin City could capitalise as they meet at Gayfield, with the winner likely to put themselves in a good position for a runners-up spot. A draw would make it more tricky but not impossible.

Falkirk and Dunfermline Athletic have already secured the top two spots in Group E, with the former having concluded their campaign with nine points.

That leaves Championship high-flyers Dunfermline with the chance to clinch the section with a draw at home to Clyde. The Pars and Falkirk both have a very good shot at a runners-up spot in any case.

In Group F, it's a two-way fight between Championship side Ayr United and Stranraer of League Two as they face off at Somerset Park.

Annan Athletic are a point clear of those two at the moment but have concluded their campaign and cannot win the group, given at least one of Ayr and Stranraer are guaranteed two points at least.

Group G is the tightest of the lot, with the top four separated by just two points. Queen of the South are out of contention for top spot because they've played all of their games and taken seven points.

St Mirren are ahead of them on goal difference and will win the section if they beat winless Queen's Park at Hampden.

Partick Thistle and Greenock Morton meet at Firhill knowing they need a win to get to eight points and be in with a shout of being one of the best runners-up, while a shock in the other match would mean they overhaul St Mirren to win the group.

Finally, Group H, which Livingston have all but wrapped up. Only defeat by League One side Airdrieonians and a seven-goal swing to Alloa Athletic - who host Stenhousemuir - would deny them.

A home win in the latter game would take Alloa to nine points and on course for a last-16 place.

So have there been some scalps?

Yes. A few Premiership sides have gone out before the group stage has even concluded. Hamilton Academical have had a miserable campaign, losing to Annan and Stranraer of League Two.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock's chance of progression was hamstrung when they had to forfeit their match against Falkirk 3-0 due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

It also meant they had to play many of their youth side against Dunfermline a few days later - and they lost that one 3-0 too.