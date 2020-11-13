Premier League scraps pay-per-view with BBC and Amazon Prime to show matches
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League has scrapped its pay-per-view method for matches until at least the new year, and some fixtures will now be shown on the BBC.
Fulham's game against Everton on Sunday, 22 November (12:00 GMT) will be screened live on BBC One.
The Premier League said all remaining games in November and over the Christmas and New Year period will be shown on existing broadcast services.
The £14.95 pay-per-view fee was introduced in October.
It led to significant protests among fan groups and more than £300,000 has been raised for charity by fans boycotting pay-per-view games after top-flight clubs voted 19-1 in favour of the "interim solution".
Now, the Premier League has reverted to the model used in September, in which all 28 Premier League matches were shown live with all broadcast partners - Sky Sports, BT Sport, the BBC and Amazon Prime - screening matches.
It has announced the broadcast selections for the rest of this month, with the competition resuming after the international break on Saturday, 21 November.
The selections for December and January will follow later.
"There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans," said the Premier League in a statement.
"These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.
"The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums."
Spectators have been unable to attend Premier League games since football was halted on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After the restart of the 2019-20 season, the BBC broadcast its first live Premier League matches, one of which - Southampton's 1-0 win over Manchester City - became the most-watched game in the UK in the league's history, attracting 5.7 million viewers.
- Life After Reality TV: Love Island and Basketball star Ovie Soko
- The Rap Game UK: The artists face their first challenge
I have no interest in watching WBA v Fulham free or otherwise.
PL team fans on here whinging about having to pay to watch their team,well boo hoo.
I support a league 1 team who are never on telly anyway,at least you get a chance to watch your team,pay or otherwise !
I couldn't bear to watch the England game the other night on the other channel...
I, for one, can't wait!!
I pity those fans who go every week paying £50+ not to mention transport costs etc. TV any day. Much better experience.
I think like most of us we are saddened by the money being paid to players which is putting clubs in debt
It has totally put me off the game and i am so sad about this
I love the sport but will not pay per view on principle
At this terrible time i think we need to show this
Shame on the few who did pay any PPV fees !
Glad they have stopped it, as it just seemed extremely greedy of them. Perhaps they will put some of their inordinate income into where it is most needed during this crisis, back to the roots from which they came.