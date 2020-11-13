Premier League scraps pay-per-view with BBC and Amazon Prime to show matches

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments75

A Tottenham game being broadcast
The Premier League resumes after the international break on Saturday, 21 November

The Premier League has scrapped its pay-per-view method for matches until at least the new year, and some fixtures will now be shown on the BBC.

Fulham's game against Everton on Sunday, 22 November (12:00 GMT) will be screened live on BBC One.

The Premier League said all remaining games in November and over the Christmas and New Year period will be shown on existing broadcast services.

The £14.95 pay-per-view fee was introduced in October.

It led to significant protests among fan groups and more than £300,000 has been raised for charity by fans boycotting pay-per-view games after top-flight clubs voted 19-1 in favour of the "interim solution".

Now, the Premier League has reverted to the model used in September, in which all 28 Premier League matches were shown live with all broadcast partners - Sky Sports, BT Sport, the BBC and Amazon Prime - screening matches.

It has announced the broadcast selections for the rest of this month, with the competition resuming after the international break on Saturday, 21 November.

The selections for December and January will follow later.

"There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans," said the Premier League in a statement.

"These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

"The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums."

Spectators have been unable to attend Premier League games since football was halted on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the restart of the 2019-20 season, the BBC broadcast its first live Premier League matches, one of which - Southampton's 1-0 win over Manchester City - became the most-watched game in the UK in the league's history, attracting 5.7 million viewers.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Excellent news - Fulham v Everton is infinitely better than endlessly dragged out tired dross like Strictly Come Dancing.

  • How kind of the BBC to let fans know the schedule for the other channels! Oh wait a minute!!

  • They only have the upper hand when there are enough mugs willing to pay them through the nose for it.

  • I WANT TO WATCH MY LOCAL TEAM PLAY FOOTBALL.

    I have no interest in watching WBA v Fulham free or otherwise.

    PL team fans on here whinging about having to pay to watch their team,well boo hoo.

    I support a league 1 team who are never on telly anyway,at least you get a chance to watch your team,pay or otherwise !

  • Just so long as you can turn off the godawful fake crowd noise.
    I couldn't bear to watch the England game the other night on the other channel...

    • saddletramp replied:
      You can.

  • The BBC will only get the rubbish no one else wants and then make a pantomime by having the full range of political correctness on display.

    I, for one, can't wait!!

    • bobby replied:
      They've already got the womens football.

  • Depressing news. Despite what the media would have you believe, the majority of the population do not like football. The occasional match is ok on terrestrial TV, but please just keep it on channels where the fans can find and pay for it, and the rest can avoid it - many thanks!

    • quis nisi unitum replied:
      Strange you should comment on a football hys if you hate it that much. I feel the same about strictly when it's shoved in my face!

  • Would have been worth much more to see Villa 7 (SEVEN) Liverpool 2

    • quis nisi unitum replied:
      Grow up child!

  • EPL will sadly not learn from this.

  • Greed defeated by good deeds by supporters regarding charity donations .

  • Never really understood why people complained about the fee. It’s a well put together TV production with top quality pundits. Plus, it’s much better than going to an actual game (especially in winter). Also you get a better view in the comfort of home and the benefit of replays.

    I pity those fans who go every week paying £50+ not to mention transport costs etc. TV any day. Much better experience.

    • CD1966 replied:
      "it’s much better than going to an actual game" - no real fan would ever say that.

  • So the vote to scrap PPV was 19-1. Wonder who the 1 was? My money would e Newcastle

    • The Wards replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • what about a refund to us poor suckers that had to pay for 4 Villa games!

  • I have been a football fan all my life my father bought me my first season ticket in 1969 i think i have seen the best
    I think like most of us we are saddened by the money being paid to players which is putting clubs in debt
    It has totally put me off the game and i am so sad about this
    I love the sport but will not pay per view on principle
    At this terrible time i think we need to show this

  • Just goes to show that even money-grabbing bar stewards like The Premier League can be defeated by fan protest.
    Shame on the few who did pay any PPV fees !

  • So how do I get my 45 quid back?

    • Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      You don't deserve it back !

  • I'm pleasantly surprised by this as I was expecting them to lower the price to a fiver but they've gone for the free option instead. This will go some way to repairing their money-grabbing reputation.

  • PR disaster!!!

  • About time, the EPL makes enough from TV rights as it is, asking fans to ppv was over the top. They could have offered that money to grass-roots football clubs and training systems.
    Glad they have stopped it, as it just seemed extremely greedy of them. Perhaps they will put some of their inordinate income into where it is most needed during this crisis, back to the roots from which they came.

  • Hey, how about a hys on Salah and his behaviour on international duty like you have with other teams.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC