Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Alan Browne has 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus having played against England on Thursday.

Preston's Browne, 25, played the full 90 minutes of his side's 3-0 defeat at Wembley Stadium.

The Football Association of Ireland said he had "no close contacts" and all other players and staff have tested negative.

The Republic play Wales in the Nations League in Cardiff on Sunday.

Stephen Kenny's side then host Bulgaria in their final group game on Wednesday.