John Sheridan took charge of just 15 games at Wigan Athletic before leaving to join Swindon Town

John Sheridan has left Wigan Athletic to become manager of Swindon Town on a contract until the end of the season.

Sheridan, 56, had been working on a month-to-month contract at Wigan since taking the job in September.

He replaces Richie Wellens, who took over at Salford City earlier this month, at the County Ground.

Swindon are two points above bottom side Wigan in League One after their promotion from League Two as champions last season.

"I'm very pleased to be here," said Sheridan, who will be in the dugout for the Robins' trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"I get the opportunity to manage a good club who were successful last season and a club who are trying to get promotion in a really tough league."

Wigan are in administration and had wanted Sheridan to stay, but the English Football League (EFL) is yet to approve a takeover by the club's prospective new owners.

His contract at the DW Stadium expired this week and Latics assistant manager Leam Richardson and academy coach Gregor Rioch are understood to be taking charge of the team for their next game against Oxford United on Saturday, 21 November.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Republic of Ireland midfielder Sheridan has managed eight different EFL clubs, including Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle United.

Before joining Wigan he was in charge of League of Ireland club Waterford, also owned by Swindon chairman Lee Power, for eight games.