Tanya Oxtoby will self-isolate until next Wednesday

Bristol City Women manager Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Lewes as she self-isolates.

Men's academy manager Gary Probert will support coaching staff in her absence.

Australian Oxtoby, 38, began showing symptoms overnight on Monday and returned a positive result from a remote test on Wednesday.

She has been self-isolating since Tuesday and will do so for 10 days in line with government guidelines.

Bristol City face Tottenham in the WSL on Saturday and Lewes in the Continental Cup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five Robins players who had been in self-isolation since Saturday after one developed Covid-19 symptoms have returned negative results.

Abi Harrison, Ella Mastrantonio, Charlie Wellings, Gemma Evans and Meaghan Sargeant re-joined training on Wednesday.