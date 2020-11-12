Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Clarke, Rangers, Wilshere, Hagi, Celtic
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says the country is back on the football map after ensuring their 23-year wait for a major tournament comes to an end at Euro 2020 next summer (Scottish Sun).
And Clarke says there was plenty of emotion in the Scotland dressing room after the shootout win in Serbia (Daily Record).
Clarke's son John joined in the celebrations on social media and labelled Scotland's achievement "the greatest thing" he will see (Scotsman).
Rangers are favourites to sign free agent Jack Wilshere following the former England international's departure from West Ham (Scottish Sun).
Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani claims Celtic made a second move to buy him over the summer (Daily Record).
The Romania manager Mihai Stoichita has accused people of trying to "destroy" Rangers forward Ianis Hagi over his recent form (Scottish Sun).
Dundee manager James McPake has taken former Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and ex-Hibernian defender Liam Fontaine on trial (Courier).
There is more expectation on Rangers to get a result in the women's Old Firm derby on Sunday because of their budget, says . manager Fran Alonso (Anyone's Game).