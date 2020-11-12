Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Clarke, Rangers, Wilshere, Hagi, Celtic

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says the country is back on the football map after ensuring their 23-year wait for a major tournament comes to an end at Euro 2020 next summer (Scottish Sun)external-link.

And Clarke says there was plenty of emotion in the Scotland dressing room after the shootout win in Serbia (Daily Record)external-link.

Clarke's son John joined in the celebrations on social media and labelled Scotland's achievement "the greatest thing" he will see (Scotsman).external-link

Rangers are favourites to sign free agent Jack Wilshere following the former England international's departure from West Ham (Scottish Sun)external-link.

Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani claims Celtic made a second move to buy him over the summer (Daily Record)external-link.

The Romania manager Mihai Stoichita has accused people of trying to "destroy" Rangers forward Ianis Hagi over his recent form (Scottish Sun)external-link.

Dundee manager James McPake has taken former Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and ex-Hibernian defender Liam Fontaine on trial (Courier)external-link.

There is more expectation on Rangers to get a result in the women's Old Firm derby on Sunday because of their budget, says . manager Fran Alonso (Anyone's Game)external-link.

