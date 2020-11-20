Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Dunfermline Athletic v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 22Mayo
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Whittaker
  • 11Dow
  • 8Turner
  • 24McInroy
  • 23Thomas
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 2Comrie
  • 7O'Hara
  • 14McCann
  • 15Wilson
  • 17Bowman
  • 20Gill
  • 21Murray

Hearts

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 28Popescu
  • 21Kingsley
  • 8Lee
  • 16Halliday
  • 15Wighton
  • 14Naismith
  • 24Frear
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 6Berra
  • 7Walker
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Stewart
  • 19Irving
  • 25Brandon
Referee:
Don Robertson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Paul Watson (Dunfermline Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Craig Wighton (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline5320104611
2Raith Rovers43101431110
3Hearts431093610
4Morton420248-46
5Ayr41215505
6Dundee4121710-35
7Inverness CT411267-14
8Alloa301248-41
9Queen of Sth4013611-51
10Arbroath401328-61
View full Scottish Championship table

