Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Coventry City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here...

Premier League promo bannerFA Cup footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading117131712522
2Watford11632149521
3Norwich11632138521
4Bournemouth11551159620
5Bristol City116231511420
6Swansea11542137619
7Middlesbrough1146195418
8Stoke115331512318
9Millwall11452108217
10Luton11524911-217
11Brentford114431712516
12Blackburn114252114714
13Huddersfield114251213-114
14Preston114161514113
15Cardiff113441211113
16Barnsley113441213-113
17Birmingham11344911-213
18QPR113441115-413
19Rotherham113351012-212
20Nottm Forest11335912-312
21Coventry112271223-118
22Wycombe11218619-137
23Sheff Wed11335610-46
24Derby11137516-116
View full Championship table

Top Stories