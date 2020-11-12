Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The BBC will show 13 live FA Cup second-round ties, including Brackley Town's trip to Tranmere Rovers.

That game will be on live on BBC Two on Friday, 27 November (19:55 GMT).

Games involving four non-league sides - Morecambe v Solihull Moors, King's Lynn Town's trip to Portsmouth, Shrewsbury's home game against Oxford City and Bristol Rovers v Darlington - will also be live multi-camera broadcasts.

Eight single-camera broadcasts will be announced in due course.

Brackley, who are 14th in the National League North, beat Bishop's Stortford's on penalties in round one, while League Two side Tranmere beat Accrington Stanley 2-1.

BT Sport will also show three games exclusively, including Canvey Island, who are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, against Boreham Wood on Monday, 30 November (19:45 GMT).

National League North side Chorley's trip to League One leaders Peterborough (Saturday, 28 November, 17:30) and Marine's home match against fellow non-league side Havant & Waterlooville (Sunday, 29 November, 14:45) will also be live on BT Sport.

BBC Sport's FA Cup second-round coverage

Friday, 27 November

Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town (19:55 GMT) - BBC Two

Saturday, 28 November

Morecambe v Solihull Moors (12:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Portsmouth v King's Lynn (15:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Sunday, 29 November

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Bristol Rovers v Darlington (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

When will the FA Cup third-round draw be held?

The draw will take place on Monday, 30 November, with Mark Chapman presenting live coverage on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT.