Luka Milivojevic has played seven times for Palace this season

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Serbia.

The 29-year-old midfielder will miss his country's Euro 2020 play-off match against Scotland in Belgrade.

Palace said external-link the player is "currently well and asymptomatic" and will remain in self-isolation in Serbia.