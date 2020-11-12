Match ends, Georgia 0, North Macedonia 1.
North Macedonia qualified for a major tournament for the first time as they beat Georgia in a play-off to reach Euro 2020.
Known as Macedonia until 2019, the country made history when 37-year-old Goran Pandev poked in an historic goal for his team.
Ranked 65th in the world, they reached the play-offs after finishing top of Nations League Group D4.
They will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria in Group C next summer.
Both countries had entered qualifying for every major tournament since Euro '96 without success.
Pandev's winner came 11 minutes into the second half as North Macedonia increased the tempo of the game after Georgia had the better chances in the first half.
Line-ups
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 4KashiaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJigauriat 88'minutes
- 23DvaliSubstituted forDavitashviliat 90+2'minutes
- 7Kankava
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 10OkriashviliBooked at 78mins
- 21GviliaSubstituted forPapunashviliat 80'minutes
- 8QazaishviliSubstituted forKhocholavaat 90+2'minutes
- 13KacharavaSubstituted forLobjanidzeat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Khocholava
- 6Daushvili
- 9Lobjanidze
- 11Lobzhanidze
- 12Makaridze
- 14Grigalava
- 15Aburjania
- 17Kupatadze
- 18Davitashvili
- 19Papunashvili
- 20Jigauri
- 22Navalovski
North Macedonia
- 1Dimitrievski
- 2Bejtulai
- 14Velkovski
- 6Musliu
- 13RistovskiSubstituted forZajkovat 89'minutes
- 16NikolovBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKostadinovat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5AdemiSubstituted forSpirovskiat 67'minutes
- 8Alioski
- 21Elmas
- 23NestorovskiBooked at 82minsSubstituted forTrickovskiat 89'minutes
- 10Pandev
Substitutes
- 3Totre
- 7Trickovski
- 9Trajkovski
- 11Kostadinov
- 12Bogatinov
- 15Zajkov
- 18Stojanovski
- 20Spirovski
- 22Siskovski
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 0, North Macedonia 1.
Booking
Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia).
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Davit Khocholava replaces Valeri Qazaishvili.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Zuriko Davitashvili replaces Lasha Dvali.
Post update
Foul by Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia).
Post update
Stefan Spirovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Gjoko Zajkov replaces Stefan Ristovski.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Ivan Trickovski replaces Ilija Nestorovski.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Jambul Jigauri replaces Guram Kashia.
Post update
Foul by Elguja Lobjanidze (Georgia).
Post update
Darko Velkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giorgi Papunashvili (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaba Kankava.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Tihomir Kostadinov replaces Boban Nikolov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia).
