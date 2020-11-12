Last updated on .From the section European Football

North Macedonia have never reached a major tournament before.

North Macedonia qualified for a major tournament for the first time as they beat Georgia in a play-off to reach Euro 2020.

Known as Macedonia until 2019, the country made history when 37-year-old Goran Pandev poked in an historic goal for his team.

Ranked 65th in the world, they reached the play-offs after finishing top of Nations League Group D4.

They will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria in Group C next summer.

Both countries had entered qualifying for every major tournament since Euro '96 without success.

Pandev's winner came 11 minutes into the second half as North Macedonia increased the tempo of the game after Georgia had the better chances in the first half.