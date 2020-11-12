Last updated on .From the section England

Fresh from a friendly with the Republic of Ireland, it's down to more serious business for Gareth Southgate and a trip to face Belgium.

Roberto Martinez's side are ranked number one in the world and beat England twice at the last World Cup - though the Three Lions won at Wembley last month.

Who would you select from Southgate's squad?

Harry Maguire and Reece James are suspended, while fellow defender Conor Coady misses out because he is self-isolating.

Forward Marcus Rashford withdrew from the squad on Thursday because of injury.

You can choose your formation and your XI below and then share with your friends.