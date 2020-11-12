Hungary v Iceland

HungaryHungary19:45IcelandIceland
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|8
|7
|0
|1
|30
|7
|23
|21
|2
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|1
|1
|24
|7
|17
|19
|3
|Northern Ireland
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|13
|4
|Belarus
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|16
|-12
|4
|5
|Estonia
|8
|0
|1
|7
|2
|26
|-24
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|6
|13
|17
|2
|Denmark
|8
|4
|4
|0
|23
|6
|17
|16
|3
|R. of Ireland
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|5
|2
|13
|4
|Georgia
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|5
|Gibraltar
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|31
|-28
|0