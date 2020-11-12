Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has had surgery on a knee injury and is "likely" to miss a "significant part" of the rest of season, the club says.

Gomez was injured on Wednesday while training with England before Thursday's friendly with the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year-old's club said he had undergone "successful" surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The Reds are already without fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk because of a long-term knee ligament injury.

