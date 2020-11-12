Last updated on .From the section Hull

Jacob Greaves has helped keep three clean sheets in his five Hull appearances

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has signed a new three-year contract.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has played five times in all competitions for the Tigers this season.

Greaves, the son of former Hull defender Mark, made his professional debut against Leicester U21s in the Papa John's Trophy in September.

Head coach Grant McCann said: "Jacob's one of our own. He loves the club. He's come on leaps and bounds in the last 12-14 months. He's been brilliant."

Greaves made his league debut in the 3-0 win at Rochdale, with further appearances against AFC Wimbledon and Peterborough followed by his FA Cup debut against Fleetwood.