Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Tony Pulis took over at Middlesbrough in December 2017

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Stoke City and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis as their new manager.

Pulis, 62, who guided Stoke to the Premier League in 2008, has been out of work since leaving Boro in May 2019.

Garry Monk, 41, was sacked by the Owls on Monday after 14 months in charge, with the Championship side next to bottom of the table.

They were deducted 12 points in July for breaching spending rules, but the penalty was reduced to six this month.

Wednesday moved off the bottom on Saturday with a goalless draw at home to Millwall.

Welshman Pulis has managed nine teams across the top four divisions in England in a 28-year managerial career.

He is the fifth person to take charge at Hillsborough since the summer of 2015, following Carlos Carvalhal, Jos Luhukay, Steve Bruce and Monk, but details of his contract with Wednesday have not been disclosed by the club.

His first game as Owls boss will be at Preston North End on Saturday, 21 November.

Analysis

BBC Radio Sheffield sports editor Andy Giddings

I think it's a very good appointment.

Pulis has never been relegated and achieved great success with Stoke and others. His teams are always well organised and full of character, two things which the Owls need right now.

Short-term he has a lot to sort but there's plenty of evidence to say that under Pulis Wednesday can look forward to better times ahead.