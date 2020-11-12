Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town boss fined for post-match referee comments
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been fined £1,750 for comments made in a post-match interview after their League One loss at Lincoln last month.
Lambert admitted a Football Association improper conduct charge relating to comments about referee Kevin Johnson.
The official awarded a penalty against Ipswich which saw them lose 1-0 at Sincil Bank on 24 October.
"I've sent my apologises to the referee for any offence my comments may have caused," Lambert said.
"My comments were aimed at his judgment calls during the game and not his integrity as a referee."
The FA said Lambert's comments were "personally offensive and bring the game into disrepute".
Last week Ipswich and Lincoln were fined for a melee in the 94th minute of the game, while Lambert was given a one-match touchline ban and £1,000 fine for "abusive and insulting" language at a match official during the match.