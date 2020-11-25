Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup second round Dates: 27-30 November Coverage: Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town live on BBC Two on Friday, 27 November (19:55 GMT kick-off)

An enthralling weekend of FA Cup second-round action awaits as 40 teams - including 14 non-league clubs - seek to join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal in the next round.

It all gets under way on Friday when National League North Brackley Town attempt to upset League Two Tranmere Rovers (19:55 GMT kick-off) in front of the BBC Two cameras.

There are a further 18 ties across Saturday and Sunday before the third-round draw - live on BBC One from 19:00 GMT - on Monday.

The 20th and final tie of the second round is an all-non-league affair between Canvey Island and Boreham Wood (19:45 GMT) on Monday.

Here, BBC Sport explains what is different about this season's second round, which is taking place against the backdrop of a national Covid-19 lockdown in England, and what to look out for.

Who are the non-league clubs left?

Three non-league clubs are guaranteed a place in the third round, when teams from the Premier League and Championship enter.

As well as Canvey Island v Boreham Wood, there are two further all-non-league ties between Marine and Havant & Waterlooville, and Stockport County v Yeovil Town.

Canvey Island, 15th in the Isthmian League North Division, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, while Merseyside club Marine are also from the eighth tier of English football.

Having both entered at the preliminary round stage, Canvey Island and Marine have each won six games to reach the second round.

Unlike all the other teams in the second round, neither Canvey Island or Marine have played since the first round three weeks ago because they compete in leagues deemed non-elite.

Elite sports have continued behind closed doors during England's four-week lockdown but leagues below the sixth tier have been suspended.

There are five teams from the sixth tier - Brackley Town, Chorley, Oxford City, Darlington and Havant & Waterlooville.

The seven teams flying the National League flag are Stockport County, Barnet, Solihull Moors, King's Lynn Town, Yeovil Town, Dagenham & Redbridge and Boreham Wood.

No replays, no fans - but prize money for all teams

There will be no FA Cup replays during the 2020-21 season to "ease pressure" on the football calendar.

In the second round, ties level after 90 minutes will have an additional 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still no winner then they will be decided by a penalty shootout.

All 20 ties will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Winning clubs in the second round will each receive £25,500 from the FA prize fund, with each losing club pocketing £8,500.

Losing teams will receive a share of prize money to lessen the financial impact of ties being played behind closed doors.

Marine and Canvey Island have each received £39,041 in FA prize money for reaching the second round.

Three former winners in the second round

Three clubs who have won the FA Cup feature in the second round.

League One Blackpool, who lifted the famous trophy in 1953, are away at League Two newcomers Harrogate Town.

Two-time winners Portsmouth host National League King's Lynn Town, who were formed in 2010 after King's Lynn were wound up in December 2009 after failing to pay off tax debts.

Bradford City, winners in 1911, host League Two rivals Oldham Athletic.

League One Hull City, runners-up in 2014, are away at League Two Stevenage.

Arsenal v Hull: 2014 FA Cup final

13 ties across three days - how to follow on the BBC

The BBC will show 13 FA Cup matches live across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As well as Tranmere Rovers' home tie with Brackley Town on BBC Two, a further 12 matches will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC Sport website and app will also feature live text and radio coverage across the weekend, plus video highlights of all 20 matches.

BBC matches to be shown on Friday, 27 November:

Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town - BBC Two, 19:30-22:00 GMT (multi-camera)

BBC matches to be shown on Saturday, 28 November:

Morecambe v Solihull Moors (12:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Portsmouth v King's Lynn (15:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Bradford City v Oldham Athletic (15:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra (15:00) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

BBC matches to be shown on Sunday, 29 November:

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Bristol Rovers v Darlington (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Barnet v Milton Keynes Dons (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

Stockport County v Yeovil Town (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers (13:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

Stevenage v Hull City (13:30) -BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website (single-camera broadcast)

When will the FA Cup third-round draw be held?

The draw will take place on Monday, 30 November with Mark Chapman presenting live coverage on BBC One from 19:00 GMT.