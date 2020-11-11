Magdalena Eriksson: Chelsea captain extends contract with WSL side until 2023
Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson has extended her contract with the Women's Super League champions until 2023.
Sweden international Eriksson, 27, has been with the Blues since 2017 and led them to a domestic double in her first season as skipper last year.
"It means everything to me to be at this club, there is nowhere else in the world I would rather be," she said.
"Getting the armband last year has developed me as a person and a footballer a lot."