Co Antrim Shield: Glens-Larne decider to be played at Seaview
The County Antrim Shield final between Glentoran and Larne will be staged at Seaview on 2 December at 19:45 GMT.
The announcement of the venue was made by the Co Antrim Senior Shield Committee on Wednesday night.
Glentoran made the decider thanks to Dale Gorman's late goal in a 1-0 win over Cliftonville.
Larne enjoyed a more comfortable semi-final win as they thumped 10-man Linfield 4-1, with David McDaid bagging a double.