Seaview - the home of Crusaders in north Belfast - will host the Shield final

The County Antrim Shield final between Glentoran and Larne will be staged at Seaview on 2 December at 19:45 GMT.

The announcement of the venue was made by the Co Antrim Senior Shield Committee on Wednesday night.

Glentoran made the decider thanks to Dale Gorman's late goal in a 1-0 win over Cliftonville.

Larne enjoyed a more comfortable semi-final win as they thumped 10-man Linfield 4-1, with David McDaid bagging a double.