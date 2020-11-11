Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Robertson, Serbia, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee Utd
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has likened the national side's long wait for a major tournament to Liverpool's wait for a Premier League title, which he helped end last season (Daily Record).
Rangers are waiting for three Court of Appeal judges to rule on the latest part of the club's long-running legal battle with businessman Mike Ashley (Scottish Sun).
Andrew Gutman's Celtic future has been thrown into doubt - with the defender in talks about a move to FC Cincinnati (Scottish Sun).
Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has urged the football team to give the country a lift by winning the Serbia tie (Scotsman).
It has emerged Dundee United use a 17-year-old scout based in India after his profile appeared on the new version of the Football Manager video game (Courier).
Psychic Uri Geller has claimed he'll be sending positive energy to Scotland for their Euro 2020 play-off final with Serbia - two decades after he alleged to have caused Gary McAllister's penalty miss at Euro 96 (Scottish Sun).
Serbia's Dusan Tadic says he will watch the film Gladiator to motivate himself for the clash with Scotland (Scottish Sun).