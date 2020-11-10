Scottish League Cup: Hamilton out after Stranraer defeat; St Mirren held by Morton

St Mirren let their lead slip after Jon Obika's opener
Top-flight Hamilton Academical are out of the Scottish League Cup after losing to bottom-tier opposition for the second time this season.

The 2-1 defeat at Stranraer increases the pressure on manager Brian Rice, whose side prop up the Premiership and lost 8-0 to Rangers on Sunday.

St Mirren went top of Group G with a bonus point penalties win after being held 1-1 at home by Greenock Morton.

League Two Edinburgh City won 1-0 at Airdrieonians in Group H.

Hamilton, beaten 3-1 by Annan Athletic last month, were again in trouble away to a side three divisions below them when Thomas Orr gave Stranraer a half-time lead.

Hakeem Odoffin's close-range header restored parity, but Darryl Duffy pounced in the final 10 minutes to give Stranraer victory.

Hamilton, who round off Group F against Albion Rovers on Saturday, can no longer qualify for the last 16, while Stranraer face Ayr United in a shootout for top spot.

In the Renfrewshire derby in Paisley, Jim Goodwin's Premiership St Mirren were rewarded for first-half dominance when Jon Obika headed home.

But Morton came back strongly and substitute Ross MacIver equalised with his first touch, converting from close range on the hour.

St Mirren's 6-5 win on penalties nudged them above Queen of the South on goal difference, with Morton and Partick Thistle two points adrift.

Blair Henderson's fifth-minute strike was enough for Edinburgh City to see off Airdrie, with both sides out of contention to qualify.

Results

