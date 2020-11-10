Bulgaria v Gibraltar

Louie John Annesley (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Bulgaria
- 1Lukov
- 2Popov
- 15Georgiev Bozhikov
- 4Antov
- 6GusmaoSubstituted forVelkovskiat 66'minutes
- 18IvanovSubstituted forKovachevat 65'minutes
- 22Tsvetkov
- 16Malinov
- 17Yomov
- 7Yankov
- 20Iliev
Substitutes
- 3Terziev
- 5Dimitrov
- 8Raynov
- 9Delev
- 10Kraev
- 11Nikolaev Popov
- 12Kovachev
- 14Karagaren
- 19Velkovski
- 21Dimitrov
- 23Karadzhov
Gibraltar
- 1Goldwin
- 2Jolley
- 14ChipolinaSubstituted forSergeantat 45'minutes
- 6WisemanSubstituted forAnnesleyat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 16MouelhiSubstituted forMascarenhas-Oliveroat 45'minutes
- 18Pons
- 10WalkerSubstituted forBarry Coombesat 50'minutes
- 22TorrillaSubstituted forCasciaroat 50'minutes
- 15Barnett
- 8Badr HassanSubstituted forStycheat 50'minutes
- 3Ronan
Substitutes
- 4Sergeant
- 5Annesley
- 7Casciaro
- 9Styche
- 11Casciaro
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 13Robba
- 17Vinet
- 19De Barr
- 20Priestley
- 21Barry Coombes
- 23Coleing
- Referee:
- Sebastian Coltescu
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Dimitar Velkovski replaces Cicinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Svetoslav Kovachev replaces Galin Ivanov.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Kyle Casciaro replaces Graeme Torrilla.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. James Timothy Barry Coombes replaces Liam Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Mohamed Badr Hassan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. John Iain Stephen Sergeant replaces Roy Alan Chipolina.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero replaces Aymen Mouelhi.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Louie John Annesley replaces Scott Nigel Kenneth Wiseman.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 3, Gibraltar 0. Dimitar Iliev (Bulgaria) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Georgi Yomov.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 2, Gibraltar 0. Georgi Yomov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Strahil Popov.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 1, Gibraltar 0. Aleksandar Tsvetkov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitar Iliev.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.