WED 11 Nov 2020
International Friendlies
Lithuania
Lithuania
17:00
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Venue:
LFF Stadionas
Lithuania v Faroe Islands
Last updated on
9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 11th November 2020
Greece
Greece
2
Cyprus
Cyprus
1
Albania
Albania
2
Kosovo
Kosovo
1
Lithuania
Lithuania
17:00
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Malta
Malta
17:00
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Montenegro
Montenegro
17:00
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Norway
Norway
17:00
Israel
Israel
Match cancelled
Romania
Romania
5
Belarus
Belarus
3
San Marino
San Marino
17:00
Latvia
Latvia
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
3
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
0
Turkey
Turkey
2
Croatia
Croatia
3
Albania
Albania
18:00
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Match cancelled
Denmark
Denmark
0
Sweden
Sweden
0
View all
22 International Friendlies scores
