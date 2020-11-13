England v Belgium quiz: Name the Belgians with most Premier League appearances
England play Belgium in a Nations League game on Sunday - with plenty of familiar faces in the visiting squad.
A number of Belgians have played in England in recent years but can you name the 20 to have made the most Premier League appearances?
To help, we will tell you how many Premier Leagues appearances they have and which teams they played for in England's top flight. You have five minutes...
Can you name the 20 Belgians to make the most Premier League appearances?
