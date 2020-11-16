Spain v Germany quiz: Can you name all the players from Euro 2008 final?
European Football
With 11 major honours between them it doesn't get much bigger than Spain v Germany.
The giants meet on Tuesday night in the Nations League, but 12 years ago there was a more pivotal clash between them.
How many of the players who featured in the final of Euro 2008 - which Spain won 1-0 - can you recall?
Have a go below...
Can you name the players from the Euro 2008 final?
|Hint
|Player
