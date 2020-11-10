Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Two St Mirren games in October had to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak

St Mirren expect a verdict by the end of November after defending themselves "robustly" at a SPFL hearing into alleged Covid-19 regulation breaches.

The Scottish Premiership club were accused by the league of breaking rules in the build-up to postponed games with Motherwell and Hamilton Academical.

A SPFL board sub-committee with an independent chair met this week, with a points forfeit a possible sanction.

Kilmarnock have been facing a similar hearing this week for October breaches.

Their game against Motherwell was postponed following an outbreak that caused the entire squad to self-isolate.

The Ayrshire club have also vowed to prove they "haven't done anything wrong", however no news has yet emerged about their case.