Six hundred fans cheered on Northern Ireland in the Nations Cup game against Austria

Euro 2020 play-off final: Northern Ireland v Slovakia Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Thursday 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, live text and match report on BBC Sport website; match highlights on BBC1 NI

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough wants the 1,060 fans in Windsor Park to "go home hoarse" after the Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

Baraclough's team played in front of 600 fans at the Belfast venue against Austria last month and he believes NI supporters can help his players.

"It just gives the player that little lift, a sense of normality," he said.

"We want to create a noise and for fans to go home hoarse, but with a smile on their faces. "

He added: "And that's up to us - we have the responsibility of lifting a nation. Having 1,060 there adds to that occasion.

"We had 600 fans in Windsor Park for the Austria game and we now have more for this match so it will increase the noise."

Shoot-out joy

Northern Ireland progressed to the play-off decider thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina last month.

They struggled early in the Sarajevo semi-final and fell behind before Niall McGinn levelled in the second half.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is determined to ensure the team will be tuned in from the first whistle.

Steven Davis limbers up in training this week ahead of the Slovakia game

"It certainly wasn't the ideal start for us in Bosnia but we got to grips with the game and began to stamp our authority on the game," said the Rangers midfielder.

"We'll be focused on trying to set the tone early on - hopefully we'll be the ones to get off to the right start

"It's going to be tough, contested game and not too much in it. The squad has been energetic in training all week and we're really looking forward to it.

"Ultimately it's about who performs on the night and hopefully we can do that and can come out on top."