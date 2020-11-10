Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Stockport progressed to the second round of the FA Cup for the second time in three seasons on Saturday

Stockport County's next two National League fixtures have been postponed after "multiple" positive Covid-19 tests among the playing staff.

County's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge on 14 November and their home game with Eastleigh seven days later are off.

Stockport, who beat League One Rochdale in the FA Cup on Saturday, were on a raised alert level after playing Weymouth on 31 October.

Weymouth had a "high number" of cases last week and are in isolation.

"The club has enforced strict protocols since the outbreak of the virus and will now start a period of isolation based on National League and government guidelines," a statement on the Stockport website read.

The club expects their second-round FA Cup tie against National League rivals Yeovil Town to go ahead as planned on Saturday 28 November.