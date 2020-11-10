Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has eased off on training sessions and says he is walking players through his plans for Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia. (Sun) external-link

Serbia star Dusan Tadic has warned Scotland must not be underestimated and insists Thursday's big match is a 50-50 showdown. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper David Marshall believes helping Scotland beat Serbia would eclipse his famous Celtic display in Barcelona back in 2004. (Herald) external-link

Scotland defender Scott McKenna opens up on the Aberdeen 'Covid Eight' episode and is full of remorse for a "very bad error of judgement". (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic player and coach Johan Mjallby reckons manager Neil Lennon won't wilt as he will be loving the pressure of making history at Parkhead. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong suffered only bruising following a rash challenge from Motherwell forward Devante Cole, a scan reveals. (Sun) external-link

Scotland legend Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Andy Considine epitomises the attitude needed to secure Euro 2020 qualification, with the Aberdeen defender making his debut at 33 last month. (Evening Express) external-link

Celtic duo Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kristoffer Ajer have passed information on Serbia to their Scotland team-mates after Norway's semi-final loss to the hosts of Thursday's play-off final. (Daily Record) external-link

Norway manager Lars Lagerback hopes to have Kristoffer Ajer available before the end of the international break despite the Celtic defender suffering from a recurrence of a groin injury. (Daily Record) external-link