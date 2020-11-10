Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Serbia, Steve Clarke, Aberdeen, Celtic
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has eased off on training sessions and says he is walking players through his plans for Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia. (Sun)
Serbia star Dusan Tadic has warned Scotland must not be underestimated and insists Thursday's big match is a 50-50 showdown. (Daily Record)
Goalkeeper David Marshall believes helping Scotland beat Serbia would eclipse his famous Celtic display in Barcelona back in 2004. (Herald)
Scotland defender Scott McKenna opens up on the Aberdeen 'Covid Eight' episode and is full of remorse for a "very bad error of judgement". (Sun)
Former Celtic player and coach Johan Mjallby reckons manager Neil Lennon won't wilt as he will be loving the pressure of making history at Parkhead. (Daily Record)
Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong suffered only bruising following a rash challenge from Motherwell forward Devante Cole, a scan reveals. (Sun)
Scotland legend Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Andy Considine epitomises the attitude needed to secure Euro 2020 qualification, with the Aberdeen defender making his debut at 33 last month. (Evening Express)
Celtic duo Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kristoffer Ajer have passed information on Serbia to their Scotland team-mates after Norway's semi-final loss to the hosts of Thursday's play-off final. (Daily Record)
Norway manager Lars Lagerback hopes to have Kristoffer Ajer available before the end of the international break despite the Celtic defender suffering from a recurrence of a groin injury. (Daily Record)
Leeds captain Liam Cooper vows to give "everything" to get Scotland to the Euro finals, having been playing League Two football for Chesterfield just seven years ago. (Daily Record)