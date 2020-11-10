Can you name Wales' starting XI against USA in San Jose in 2003?
|International friendly: Wales v USA
|Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thurs, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live text & BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on S4C
Wales host the United States at Swansea's Liberty Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday, 12 November, but in 2003 the teams met in San Jose.
Can you remember who started for Wales that day?
Can you name the Wales team who started against the USA in 2003?
Score: 0 / 11
03:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11