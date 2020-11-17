UEFA Nations League - Group B4
WalesWales19:45FinlandFinland
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Gareth Bale ready for Wales' 'massive' Finland match in Nations League finale

Last updated on .From the section Football

How Wales set up Nations League showdown with Finland
Uefa Nations League: Wales v Finland
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 18 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app

Wales host Finland in their final Nations League match needing only a draw to win their group.

Wales are top of Group B4 with 13 points from five matches, one ahead of the Finns.

Winning the group would secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League and potentially lead to a World Cup qualifying play-off.

"It's a massive game for us. We want to win the group and get promoted," said Wales captain Gareth Bale.

"It's something we set out to do at the start. Having one eye on the Euros [next summer], it gives us things to work on.

"We feel we're getting better and better each game and it's important for us as a country to get that winning mentality and that feeling going into the summer.

"If we get promoted we will be testing ourselves against the best countries in the world which is what we want to do as a nation.

"We want to get better and improve and the only way we'll do that is by playing better teams."

'It's nice to be in a place where I'm wanted' - Bale

This is Wales' second Nations League campaign in the second tier and promotion to the top level could see them face the likes of France, Spain and Germany.

Winning their group could also help them secure a place in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

There are 10 groups in European qualifying for the World Cup, with the 10 winners automatically securing their places for the tournament in Qatar.

The 10 runners-up then go into the play-offs, joined by the two best Nations League group winners who have not already qualified for the World Cup or secured a play-off place.

So if Wales were to miss out on automatic World Cup qualification or a play-off place - as they did for the 2018 tournament - winning their Nations League group would almost certainly guarantee them a play-off spot via an alternative route.

Team news

All Wales' players have tested negative for coronavirus after facing a Republic of Ireland side including two players who tested positive.

Matt Doherty and James McClean, tested positive after playing in their 1-0 loss to Wales on Sunday.

However, Wales' players were tested on Monday and assistant manager Robert Page confirmed all results came back as negative on Tuesday.

Page also said he had a fully-fit squad to choose from. Wales' only withdrawals this month came before last Thursday's friendly draw with the United States, with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango pulling out with injuries.

Finland will be without striker Joel Pohjanpalo after he suffered a serious injury to his left ankle during Sunday's win in Bulgaria which will require an operation.

Defender Juha Pirinen has also left the squad through injury, while captain and midfielder Tim Sparv is suspended.

Match facts

  • Wales are unbeaten in 10 competitive games, winning seven and drawing three since losing to Hungary in June 2019. They have never gone 11 competitive matches without defeat.
  • It is 11 hours and 51 minutes since Wales conceded a goal in competitive match, with the most recent coming at home to Croatia in October 2019.
  • Finland will be aiming to win five consecutive matches across all competitions for the first time since October 2018.
  • Wales are aiming to make it 10 games without defeat at home for the first time in their history.
  • No side has won more Nations League games than Finland with eight, despite them scoring only 11 goals in the competition.
  • Gareth Bale has been directly involved in 13 goals in his past 13 home games for Wales, scoring nine and assisting four.
  • Wales have won just two of their past nine games with Finland in all competitions since 1988, a 2-0 win in September 2002 under Mark Hughes and a 1-0 victory in the most recent clash in Helsinki in September.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th November 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61417437
4Andorra6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6321123911
2Germany62311012-29
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510114716
2Portugal6321114711
3Croatia6114915-64
4Sweden6105412-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories