How Wales set up Nations League showdown with Finland

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Finland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 18 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app

Wales host Finland in their final Nations League match needing only a draw to win their group.

Wales are top of Group B4 with 13 points from five matches, one ahead of the Finns.

Winning the group would secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League and potentially lead to a World Cup qualifying play-off.

"It's a massive game for us. We want to win the group and get promoted," said Wales captain Gareth Bale.

"It's something we set out to do at the start. Having one eye on the Euros [next summer], it gives us things to work on.

"We feel we're getting better and better each game and it's important for us as a country to get that winning mentality and that feeling going into the summer.

"If we get promoted we will be testing ourselves against the best countries in the world which is what we want to do as a nation.

"We want to get better and improve and the only way we'll do that is by playing better teams."

'It's nice to be in a place where I'm wanted' - Bale

This is Wales' second Nations League campaign in the second tier and promotion to the top level could see them face the likes of France, Spain and Germany.

Winning their group could also help them secure a place in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

There are 10 groups in European qualifying for the World Cup, with the 10 winners automatically securing their places for the tournament in Qatar.

The 10 runners-up then go into the play-offs, joined by the two best Nations League group winners who have not already qualified for the World Cup or secured a play-off place.

So if Wales were to miss out on automatic World Cup qualification or a play-off place - as they did for the 2018 tournament - winning their Nations League group would almost certainly guarantee them a play-off spot via an alternative route.

Team news

All Wales' players have tested negative for coronavirus after facing a Republic of Ireland side including two players who tested positive.

Matt Doherty and James McClean, tested positive after playing in their 1-0 loss to Wales on Sunday.

However, Wales' players were tested on Monday and assistant manager Robert Page confirmed all results came back as negative on Tuesday.

Page also said he had a fully-fit squad to choose from. Wales' only withdrawals this month came before last Thursday's friendly draw with the United States, with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango pulling out with injuries.

Finland will be without striker Joel Pohjanpalo after he suffered a serious injury to his left ankle during Sunday's win in Bulgaria which will require an operation.

Defender Juha Pirinen has also left the squad through injury, while captain and midfielder Tim Sparv is suspended.

Match facts