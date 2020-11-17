UEFA Nations League - Group B2
IsraelIsrael19:45ScotlandScotland
Venue: Netanya Municipal Stadium

Israel v Scotland: Preview, team news & stats

'Our focus now is the World Cup' - Clarke
Nations League: Israel v Scotland
Venue: Netanya Stadium, Netanya Date: Wednesday, 18 November Time: 19:45 GMT
The hangovers have just about subsided after the gargantuan celebrations sparked by Scotland's win over Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020.

Now, having ended their 23-year wait for a major tournament, the prospect of another landmark achievement looms large for Steve Clarke's side.

Beat Israel in their final Nations League group game on Thursday and the Scots will be promoted in top spot to join heavyweights such as France, Spain and Belgium in League A.

Victory would also offer the potential of a play-off spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A win may even not be required to clinch the group for Scotland providing they match the result of the Czech Republic, currently one point behind, at home to neighbours Slovakia.

The tie in Netanya ends a hectic seven-day triple-header for the Scots, who showed eight changes in a harsh 1-0 Nations League defeat away to Slovakia on Sunday which ended their nine-game unbeaten run. Expect the main men to be back for this one.

Jack not satisfied with one major tournament

Team news

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong misses out through suspension after his yellow card in Slovakia, while striker Lyndon Dykes returns from his one-match ban.

Captain Andy Robertson sat out in Slovakia with a the hamstring injury, but head coach Clarke has reported "everyone is fit" to face the Israelis.

Israel and Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed serves a suspension after being sent off in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Czechs.

Striker Munas Dabbur is unavailable as he self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus.

My Scotland XI to face Israel

Israel, again...

There's no air of mystery when these sides come together for a fifth time in little over two years and third in three-and-half months.

There has been little to separate them with each winning once in 90 minutes, while stalemate turned to joy for Scotland when they progressed on penalties in last month's Euro play-off semi-final.

What they said

Israel interim head coach Willi Ruttensteiner: "There is no doubt that Scotland are favourites. We are below them in the world rankings and they must be respected.

"Without a doubt the game is in their hands. Despite this, we have had good results against them in the past and I believe it can be done again."

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "This is another step on the road to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. We've gone from League C in the Nations League to B - which is progress - and we're one win away from A. So we want to keep progressing.

"I know everyone keeps knocking Israel down and saying they are not the strongest team in the group, but they are a good team with dangerous players.

"We're not getting carried away. We don't think we're anywhere near the finished article. We have to keep improving."

Match stats

  • Israel have only won one of their previous seven meetings with Scotland (D2 L4), although that one victory did come on home soil (2-1 in October 2018).
  • Scotland have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions (W6 D3), losing last time out versus Slovakia - they haven't lost consecutively since October 2019 (4 games).
  • Scotland have only lost twice in nine UEFA Nations League matches (W6 D1 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Israel in October 2018 (1-2).
  • Israel have won only two of their last 13 matches across all competitions (W2 D4 L7), winning most recently at Slovakia in October.
  • Scotland have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six away games in all competitions, they last went on a longer such run back in March 2013 (8 games).
  • Eran Zahavi has scored five of Israel's six goals in this season's UEFA Nations League, while he's claimed 12 of their 23 shots on target.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th November 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy52305239
2Netherlands52215328
3Poland52125417
4Bos-Herze502339-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria540185312
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland5014310-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales541040413
2Finland540162412
3R. of Ireland502314-32
4Bulgaria501427-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium5401124812
2Denmark531163310
3England521234-17
4Iceland5005313-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Ukraine5203510-56
4Switzerland503268-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus531185310
2Albania52215238
3Lithuania512236-35
4Kazakhstan511347-34

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia52219728
2Hungary52215418
3Turkey51316606
4Serbia503247-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia541081713
2Greece532061511
3Kosovo502336-32
4Moldova5014110-91

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland531153210
2Czech Rep53027529
3Israel512267-15
4Slovakia511358-34

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia52309729
2Armenia52218628
3Georgia51316606
4Estonia502359-42
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories