Adrian Mariappa: Bristol City sign former Watford defender on free transfer
Bristol City have signed former Watford centre-back Adrian Mariappa on a free transfer until January.
The 34-year-old left Watford at the end of the 2019-20 campaign after a four-year spell with the Hornets, for whom he also played between 2005 and 2012.
"I am thrilled to secure a player of [his] quality and experience," chief executive Mark Ashton told Bristol City's website.
"Our supporters should be excited to see him in a Bristol City shirt."
Head coach Dean Holden added: "We've done our due diligence and received some fantastic character references and that's really important for me.
"When we spoke I could hear his hunger to come here, continue his career and achieve something special at this football club."
