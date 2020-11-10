Last updated on .From the section Irish

Owens is Crusaders' record goalscorer

A Jordan Owens header gave Crusaders a 1-0 win over Coleraine and moved them level on points with Linfield at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Larne were replaced in second position by the Crues after they were held to a 1-1 draw away by Warrenpoint Town.

Dungannon Swifts beat Cliftonville 2-1 at home thanks to a Dougie Wilson double, while Glenavon won 2-0 against hosts Ballymena United.

A Michael Smith hat-trick helped Carrick Rangers beat Portadown 4-1.

Glentoran, who were not in action on Tuesday night as their match against Linfield was postponed due to international call-ups, dropped to the bottom of the table.

Owens' winner for Stephen Baxter's men at Seaview came in the 71st minute as the striker lost his marker to run on to a precise Jordan Forsythe free-kick and guide a header home.

It was enough to win a scrappy affair in north Belfast in which Ben Doherty went close for the visitors early on before Crues midfielder Philip Lowry had a header well saved by Gareth Deane.

Stephen O'Donnell had a shot blocked for the Bannsiders and team-mate Stephen Lowry's low shot was deflected wide before half time.

There were few chances in the second half, with visiting striker Eoin Bradley having a free-kick saved by Sean O'Neill before Owens grabbed the decisive goal.

Coleraine's Eoin Bradley had a second-half free-kick saved

Larne miss chance to go top

At Milltown, Larne missed the opportunity to move to the summit of the league table after a 1-1 draw with an impressive Warrenpoint.

The hosts had the better of the play with Larne stopper Conor Devlin pulling off excellent saves from Colm Deasy's long-range drive and Jake O'Connor's close-range effort.

Barry Gray's side had a penalty shout waved away by referee Andrew Davey after Ryan Swann fell under a challenge from Albert Watson but they took a deserved lead through Fra McCaffrey on 59 minutes.

The home skipper collected the ball midway through the Larne half, slotted the ball through Josh Robinson's legs before putting an effort past Devlin from the edge of the area.

Warrenpoint's lead lasted just 10 minutes as Josh Robinson got the final touch inside the six yard box when Danny Wallace failed to clear a Larne corner.

Wilson double moves Swifts off bottom

At Stangmore Park, the Swifts stunned the Reds with their first league victory of the campaign to move off the foot of the table.

Kris Lindsay's men thought they had opened the scoring when Dylan O'Kane's strike evaded Richard Brush but play was pulled back for an earlier infringement.

However, they did take the lead on 33 minutes when Lorcan Forde's cross found its way to Douglas Wilson and the skipper made no mistake from close range.

The equaliser came 15 minutes into the second half in thumping fashion when Garry Breen's 30-yard free-kick rifled into the top corner beyond the helpless Sam Johnston.

However there was late drama to come when Forde's cross caught the hand of Breen and replacement referee Niall Gallagher, who came on for the injured Keith Kennedy at half-time, pointed to the spot.

Wilson stepped up with six minutes remaining to score a superb penalty and give the Swifts their first three points of the season.

First win of the season for Glenavon

Purkis came close for the Lurgan Blues at the Showgrounds

Glenavon, off the back of three successive draws, finally claimed their first win of the Irish Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win at Ballymena United.

The Lurgan Blues took the lead on 13 minutes when Peter Campbell turned in the Ballymena box and laid the ball off for Matthew Fitzpatrick to beat Jordan Williamson with a low finish.

Fitzpatrick, who scored Glenavon's late equaliser in their 4-4 weekend draw with Coleraine, almost doubled his account soon afterwards but his effort was saved by Williamson and the Ballymena keeper reacted brilliantly to thwart Danny Purkis' follow-up effort as well.

Ballymena were more of an attacking threat as the first half wore on but the closest they came was when full-back Trai Hume's cross came back off the woodwork.

Williamson was again the busier of the two keepers after the break but Glenavon's insurance goal didn't come until the stroke of full-time when Conor McCloskey's clearance sent substitute Greg Moorhouse racing clear to slot home.

It is now eight straight home league defeats for Ballymena, who have not won a Premiership match on their own turf since December 2019.

Smith hat-trick inspires Carrick to victory

Smith claimed the match ball after his treble

At Taylor's Avenue, Michael Smith fired a superb hat-trick as Carrick Rangers came from a goal down to claim their first win of the campaign with a 4-1 success over Portadown.

The Ports grabbed the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Nathan Kerr's pinpoint cross from the right was met with a back post header by Chris Lavery but Carrick were level on 19 minutes when Jonny Frazer's right-wing free-kick was headed home by defender Caolan Loughran.

The home side went in front on 28 minutes when Portadown failed to clear a Carrick attack and the ball dropped to the on-rushing Smith to arrow a shot into the bottom corner.

It was 3-1 three minutes after the interval when Frazer harried George Tipton into giving away possession inside his own half and he surged into the penalty area before squaring the ball for Smith to sweep home.

Smith saved the best for last when he completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes with a stunning goal, cutting inside from the right before curling a left-foot shot into the top corner, with the ball coming back out of the net off the stanchion.