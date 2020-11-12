Last updated on .From the section Football

Clubs in League One and Two saw their 2019-20 regular season curtailed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

English Football League clubs have "agreed in principle" for clubs in League One and Two to receive a £50m short-term rescue package from the Premier League.

EFL clubs had initially rejected the amount in October.

The agreement comes two days after after a parliamentary committee heard that 10 EFL clubs are struggling to pay wages this month.

The EFL said Thursday's discussions were "overwhelmingly positive".

The league's statement continued: external-link "Following a comprehensive debate in all three divisions, a collective agreement in principle was made to move forward and finalise the negotiations, with Championship clubs making it clear today that they wanted to ensure their colleagues in League One and League Two received the proposed £50m financial support package to cover gate losses for 2019-20 and 2020-21 as soon as is practically possible.

"Championship clubs also acknowledged that discussions in respect of the levels of support they will receive will remain ongoing.

"The EFL believes that today represents a significant step forward and is hopeful that a final agreement on the short-term rescue package across all three divisions can be reached imminently which will provide much needed support, clarity and certainty for all EFL clubs at a time when they need it most."