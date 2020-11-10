Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Gunnersaurus has been part of the matchday experience at Arsenal for 27 years

Guess who's back...?

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus has returned to the club for the first time since he was made redundant.

Jerry Quy, who played the role for 27 years, was one of 55 people let go by Arsenal because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Midfielder Mesut Ozil previously offered to pay Quy's wages.

There will now be a roster of people now filling the role of Gunnersaurus and Arsenal have offered to include Quy on this list.

"As we've always said Gunnersaurus is an important part of Arsenal and a popular figure for our fans around the world," an Arsenal spokesperson said.

"Gunner never went away but due to the virus restrictions there have been limited opportunities for him to appear in public."