Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page (right) played for Watford, Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Coventry City and Huddersfield

International friendly: Wales v USA Date: Thurs, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Coverage: Live text & BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on S4C

Wales are in "good hands" with Robert Page at the helm for the next three games says his predecessor as national team assistant, Osian Roberts.

Page will be in charge against the USA, the Republic of Ireland and Finland with Ryan Giggs absent.

Roberts described the ex-defender as a "strong leader."

"Rob can get the best out of players on the pitch but even more so continue to get the best out of players off the pitch," he said.

"He can put a smile on their face, an arm around their shoulder. His man management skills are excellent.

"For the short term for what's required, the Welsh team is in good hands."

Giggs, who has denied an allegation of assault made against him, will not be in charge for the three games.

Page, previously manager of Port Vale and Northampton Town as well as a stint as Wales Under-21s boss, will be supported by Albert Stuivenberg.

"It's a difficult scenario, but Rob has been involved with the Welsh set-up for a number of years," Roberts told BBC Sport Wales.

"Therefore he's got that international experience that's required and he's got good experience of being the number one, being a manager at club level as well as an assistant.

"I like Rob as a coach, he's very capable on the grass and very organised and very structured.

Osian Roberts was Wales assistant manager to Gary Speed and Chris Coleman

"And as a manager, as he was in his playing days, he's a strong leader. He was always captain of his teams and that's because he's got those leadership attributes that you require."

Roberts had been Giggs' assistant until he left to become Morocco's technical director in August 2019 with Page promoted to the senior coaching team.

As FAW technical director Roberts had overseen the development of young players and in 2015 guided Wales Under-16s to their first outright Victory Shield title in 66 years before another triumph the following year.

Listen to a full Welsh language interview with Osian Roberts on Y Coridor Ansicrwydd on BBC Sounds

Roberts is proud that Ethan Ampadu, Matt Smith, Tyler Roberts and Neco Williams have progressed from the triumphant Victory Shield squads to the senior team.

"It's great to see the players - predominantly the ones born in 1999, 2000 and 2001 - that won the historic Victory Shield on two occasions," Roberts added.

"We knew we had an excellent generation of young players coming through and to see them coming through now into the first team is very enjoyable.

"And of course the success of the first team has had over the last few months has been great to see and it's great to see that we're building and qualifying regularly which was always the aim.

"Huge congratulations to everybody involved."

Wales face the USA in a friendly at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on 12 November.

They then host the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the Welsh capital on 18 November.