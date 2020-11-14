Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Martin succeeded Jim Shaw as president of the Irish Football Association in 2016

Irish Football Association president David Martin is to make a second bid to become Fifa vice-president next year after Greg Clarke's departure.

Clarke quit two days after resigning as Football Association chairman over his us of "unacceptable" language when referring to black players.

Martin, beaten 37 votes to 18 by Clarke in a two-man contest for the role last year, has confirmed he will run again.

If elected, Martin would take over the position for the next two years.

World governing body Fifa has eight vice-president positions, one of which is reserved for the four UK associations.

Nominations need to be submitted by 2 January before European governing body Uefa has a congress in Lausanne on 2 March.

Martin was elected as Irish FA president in 2016 and his tenure has seen the governing body earn kudos for the reopening of Windsor Park, a successful staging of the Women's European Under-17 finals, in addition to submitting an all-Irish bid, along with the Football Association of Ireland, to host the 2023 European Under-21 tournament.

Former Irish FA presidents, Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce, have previously served as Fifa vice-presidents.