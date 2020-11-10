Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

BSC Glasgow had the longest cup run of any non-SPFL side last season, losing to Hibs in the fifth round

Lowland League leaders East Kilbride will begin their 2020-21 Scottish Cup campaign at divisional rivals Spartans in the second preliminary round.

BSC Glasgow - who beat East Kilbride in round four last season before losing to Hibernian - host East of Scotland League outfit Haddington Athletic.

After the two first preliminary round matches on 28 November, the 26 round two ties take place on 12 December.

Replays have been scrapped in the shortened nine-round tournament.

The first round, which includes League Two clubs, takes place on Boxing Day, six days after Hearts face Celtic in last season's final.

First preliminary round (28 Nov)

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v St Cuthbert Wanderers, Penicuik Athletic v Musselburgh Athletic

Second preliminary round (12 Dec)

Banks O'Dee v Vale of Leithen, Blackburn United v Civil Service Strollers, BSC Glasgow v Haddington Athletic, Clachnacuddin v Caledonian Braves, Coldstream v Bo'ness United, Deveronvale v Camelon, Dundonald Bluebell v Easthouses Lily MWFC, Dunipace v Berwick Rangers, East Stirlingshire v Inverurie Loco Works, Edinburgh University v Tranent Juniors, Formartine United v Turriff United, Gala Fairydean Rovers v Wigtown & Bladnoch, Glasgow University v Linlithgow Rose, Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Whitehill Welfare, Huntly v Dalbeattie Star, Jeanfield Swifts v University of Stirling, Keith v Fort William, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale or St Cuthbert Wanderers v Lossiemouth, Nairn County v Threave Rovers, Newton Stewart v Broxburn Athletic, Newtongrange Star v Rothes, Preston Athletic v Hawick Royal Albert United, Spartans v East Kilbride, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle, Tynecastle v Cumbernauld Colts, Wick Academy v Penicuik Athletic or Musselburgh Athletic