Turkey v Croatia

Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Turkey
- 23Çakir
- 14Sangaré
- 15ÇetinSubstituted forYaziciat 45'minutes
- 4KabakBooked at 38mins
- 18ErkinSubstituted forBayramat 45'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 8TokozSubstituted forDemiralat 54'minutes
- 7Ünder
- 22KökcüSubstituted forÖzcanat 34'minutes
- 20Türüç
- 9Tosun
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 3Demiral
- 6Tufan
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Yazici
- 12Bayindir
- 13Özcan
- 16Ünal
- 17Karaca
- 19Bayram
- 21Kahveci
Croatia
- 23Sluga
- 20Juranovic
- 21VidaSubstituted forUremovicat 45'minutes
- 6Pongracic
- 22Melnjak
- 17Rog
- 19Badelj
- 7Brekalo
- 15Pasalic
- 18Orsic
- 14Budimir
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 2Uremovic
- 3Barisic
- 4Perisic
- 5Caleta-Car
- 8Kovacic
- 9Colak
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 12L Kalinic
- 13Vlasic
- 16Basic
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nazim Sangaré with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Merih Demiral replaces Dorukhan Tokoz.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 2, Croatia 2. Mario Pasalic (Croatia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Brekalo with a cross.
Post update
Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nazim Sangaré following a fast break.
Second Half
Second Half begins Turkey 2, Croatia 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Filip Uremovic replaces Domagoj Vida.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Yildirim Mert Çetin.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Omer Bayram replaces Caner Erkin.
Half Time
First Half ends, Turkey 2, Croatia 1.
Post update
Foul by Marko Rog (Croatia).
Post update
Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Milan Badelj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 2, Croatia 1. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caner Erkin.
Post update
Foul by Marin Pongracic (Croatia).