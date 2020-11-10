International Friendlies
TurkeyTurkey2CroatiaCroatia2

Turkey v Croatia

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 23Çakir
  • 14Sangaré
  • 15ÇetinSubstituted forYaziciat 45'minutes
  • 4KabakBooked at 38mins
  • 18ErkinSubstituted forBayramat 45'minutes
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 8TokozSubstituted forDemiralat 54'minutes
  • 7Ünder
  • 22KökcüSubstituted forÖzcanat 34'minutes
  • 20Türüç
  • 9Tosun

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 3Demiral
  • 6Tufan
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Özcan
  • 16Ünal
  • 17Karaca
  • 19Bayram
  • 21Kahveci

Croatia

  • 23Sluga
  • 20Juranovic
  • 21VidaSubstituted forUremovicat 45'minutes
  • 6Pongracic
  • 22Melnjak
  • 17Rog
  • 19Badelj
  • 7Brekalo
  • 15Pasalic
  • 18Orsic
  • 14Budimir

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Uremovic
  • 3Barisic
  • 4Perisic
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Colak
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 16Basic
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nazim Sangaré with a cross.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Merih Demiral replaces Dorukhan Tokoz.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Turkey 2, Croatia 2. Mario Pasalic (Croatia) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Brekalo with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Marko Rog (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nazim Sangaré following a fast break.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Turkey 2, Croatia 1.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Filip Uremovic replaces Domagoj Vida.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Yildirim Mert Çetin.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Omer Bayram replaces Caner Erkin.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Turkey 2, Croatia 1.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marko Rog (Croatia).

  14. Post update

    Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Rog.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Milan Badelj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Turkey 2, Croatia 1. Deniz Türüç (Turkey) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caner Erkin.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marin Pongracic (Croatia).

