Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Aaron Hickey (right) has made five starts for Bologna in the Italian top flight

Aaron Hickey will not make his Scotland Under-21 debut against Croatia after pulling out of the squad injured.

Hickey, 18, did not feature in Bologna's Sunday loss to Napoli and joins Kyle Magennis, Kai Kennedy and Harrison Ashby in withdrawing.

Celtic's Stephen Welsh and Lewis Fiorini - on loan at NAC Breda from Manchester City - have been called up.

The Scots, who end their qualification group away to Greece on Tuesday, can go top if they beat Croatia.