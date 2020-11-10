St JohnstoneSt Johnstone19:45Dundee UtdDundee United
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|9
|2
|East Fife
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|9
|2
|Dundee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Cove Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|4
|Brora Rangers
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|5
|Forfar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Johnstone
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Dundee Utd
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Peterhead
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Brechin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|16
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Elgin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Arbroath
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Ross County
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5
|4
|Montrose
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1
|5
|Stirling
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Falkirk
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Clyde
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Dumbarton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Kilmarnock
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|2
|Annan Athletic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|5
|Albion
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|Partick Thistle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|5
|3
|Morton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Queen of Sth
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Queen's Park
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Alloa
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Airdrieonians
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|5
|Edinburgh City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|1