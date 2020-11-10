Scottish League Cup - Group A
Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Stark's Park

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33005149
2East Fife21013213
3Raith Rovers210134-13
4Inverness CT201101-12
5Cowdenbeath301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian33006249
2Dundee22005056
3Cove Rangers201134-12
4Brora Rangers301237-41
5Forfar200204-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone22009186
2Dundee Utd32017346
3Peterhead22004136
4Kelty Hearts200213-20
5Brechin3003316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Elgin22004046
2Arbroath32016426
3Ross County21105415
4Montrose301248-41
5Stirling200214-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline33006069
2Falkirk32015326
3Clyde21014403
4Dumbarton200224-20
5Kilmarnock200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32017436
2Annan Athletic31114314
3Stranraer20203303
4Hamilton210134-13
5Albion201147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21106335
2Partick Thistle311134-15
3Morton21103214
4Queen of Sth30304404
5Queen's Park200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston22007256
2Alloa32015326
3Airdrieonians21012203
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5Edinburgh City301249-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories