Glenn Middleton's second-half strike started Scotland's comeback

Scotland Under-21s will qualify for a first European Championships since 1996 if they beat Greece on Tuesday, after fighting back to draw with Croatia.

Victory would have sealed a top-two finish in Group 4, but Nikola Moro and Kristijan Bistrovic had the visitors 2-0 up at the break at Tynecastle.

Glenn Middleton and Connor McLennan hauled Scotland level either side of a red card for Croatia's Borna Sosa.

And Scotland also finished with 10 men as Billy Gilmour was sent off.

The result moves Scotland top of Group 4 level on points with the Czech Republic, whom they edge ahead of courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

The Czechs finish their campaign at home to Greece on Friday, but a win for Scotland against the same opposition will ensure they finish ahead of both them and Croatia.

Second place in the group could be enough, with the best five runners-up clinching spots at the Euros in Hungary and Slovenia next summer.

The visitors started the match on the front foot, with striker Sandro Kulenovic proving a handful for Ryan Porteous and George Johnston at the heart of the Scottish defence, and it was no surprise when they snatched the lead after 19 minutes.

A simple cross was missed initially by Porteous and then Ross McCrorie, which allowed Moro time and space to pick his spot and fire beyond the helpless Ross Doohan.

Five minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage as Bistrovic slammed the ball high into the net from distance.

Head coach Scot Gemmill made a switch at half-time, with Middleton replacing Nathan Paterson, as the hosts desperately tried to force their way back into the game.

The move paid off just six minutes after the break when Middleton cut in from the right-hand side and fired a shot that slithered through the hands of Adrian Semper.

Scotland's spirits were lifted further when Sosa was dismissed for lashing out at Porteous as the pair clashed on the ground, and McLennan capitalised as he turned in Daniel Harvie's cross.

Gemmill introduced Gilmour just after the hour, but the Chelsea midfielder lasted just 10 minutes after a shoulder barge and some dissent resulted in a straight red card.

But Scotland continued to dominate and both Middleton and McCrorie came close to a dramatic winner, but qualification now goes down to their final group match next Tuesday in Greece.

'It was like a punch in face' - reaction

Scotland head coach Scot Gemmill: "We conceded the same amount of goals in the first half today as he did in the previous eight games. So the players were rocked - it's almost like you've been punched in the face and you have to dust yourselves down and react. They certainly did that."

On Gilmour's red card, Gemmill added: "Billy's a very honest player. He did swear but he didn't mean it to be in the direction of the referee. There's a little bit been lost in translation there. It's another development step for Billy."