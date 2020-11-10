Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater has played twice for Chelsea Under-23s this season

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has produced a showreel featuring some of his career highlights in a bid to get his faltering career back on track.

A Premier League winner with Leicester in 2016, Drinkwater has played only 29 games since joining Chelsea in 2017 - his last appearance coming during a loan spell for Aston Villa in February.

The 30-year-old, who has not been allocated a Chelsea squad number this season, revealed a desire to kick-start his career in September.

And, with the help of a production company, he has published a three-minute video external-link showing some of his best goals and assists as he looks to remind the football world what he is capable of.

Drinkwater, who has three England caps and has also been on loan at Burnley, was an integral part of Leicester's stunning title success and joined Chelsea for £35m in September 2017.

But his lack of appearances since, coupled with some personal issues, led to him "falling out of love with football" with a 30-minute substitute appearance in the Community Shield his only first-team action in 2018-19.

This season, he has turned out twice for Chelsea's under-23s, most recently in October in a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool.