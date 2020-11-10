Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland defender Scott McKenna admits it will be tough to win back his place in the starting line up

Euro 2020 play-off final: Serbia v Scotland Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 12 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scott McKenna is convinced manager Steve Clarke will ensure Scotland keep cool heads in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia.

Victory for the visitors in Belgrade would mean qualification for a major finals for the first time since 1998.

McKenna was just one when Scotland played at the France World Cup 22 years ago.

"It's massive, but we can't get too caught up in it all," said the Nottingham Forest defender.

"The manager is very calm, so he won't let us get too emotionally involved.

"Of course there is pressure. It's an opportunity we've not had for a good number of years but we're still early in the week and we're quite relaxed."

McKenna missed last month's semi-final success against Israel and the Nations League wins at home to Slovakia and Czech Republic through injury.

And, with Clarke's side keeping three clean sheets at Hampden, the centre-half concedes he faces a battle to win his place back.

"It was hard missing out but I was still in the group chat with the lads and I was absolutely delighted," he added.

"Whoever's playing will be doing their best to help us qualifying and it's up to the rest of the lads to be there to support them."