Bromley v Boreham Wood

BromleyBromley19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|6
|12
|19
|2
|Wealdstone
|8
|5
|1
|2
|16
|15
|1
|16
|3
|Sutton United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|4
|9
|15
|4
|Maidenhead United
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|15
|5
|Stockport
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|13
|6
|Solihull Moors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|5
|6
|13
|7
|Eastleigh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|9
|5
|11
|8
|Hartlepool
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|8
|1
|11
|9
|Woking
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|11
|10
|Bromley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|8
|4
|10
|11
|Aldershot
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|11
|2
|10
|12
|Notts County
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|8
|2
|9
|13
|Boreham Wood
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|5
|1
|8
|14
|Wrexham
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|15
|Weymouth
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|16
|Dag & Red
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|7
|17
|Barnet
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|18
|King's Lynn
|8
|2
|1
|5
|12
|24
|-12
|7
|19
|Chesterfield
|7
|2
|0
|5
|11
|11
|0
|6
|20
|Halifax
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4
|0
|6
|21
|Altrincham
|8
|1
|3
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|22
|Dover
|7
|2
|0
|5
|5
|17
|-12
|6
|23
|Yeovil
|8
|0
|5
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5