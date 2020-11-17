National League
BromleyBromley19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay86111861219
2Wealdstone85121615116
3Sutton United6501134915
4Maidenhead United85031315-215
5Stockport7412137613
6Solihull Moors7412115613
7Eastleigh6321149511
8Hartlepool632198111
9Woking8323810-211
10Bromley6312128410
11Aldershot73131311210
12Notts County630310829
13Boreham Wood72236518
14Wrexham621367-17
15Weymouth721468-27
16Dag & Red721448-47
17Barnet6213713-67
18King's Lynn82151224-127
19Chesterfield7205111106
20Halifax61324406
21Altrincham8134510-56
22Dover7205517-126
23Yeovil8053710-35
View full National League table

Top Stories