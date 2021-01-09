Last updated on .From the section National League

Torquay United have won 12 of their 17 National League games so far this season

Tuesday's National League game between Torquay and Solihull Moors has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests in the Moors' staff.

Solihull's game against Dagenham on Saturday was also postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases in the London club.

Jimmy Shan's side are just outside of the play-offs but have as many as five games in hand on teams above them.

League leaders Torquay are eight points clear at the top.